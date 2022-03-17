During its work session Monday the city unanimously approved an order in the amount of $58,367 to fix a portion of the sidewalk near the McClure Building at the corner of West Main and St. Clair streets that was closed last week.

The city received a report on March 4 that documented some of the deterioration of the shoring underneath the sidewalk under the building.

“Having received this report … we want to take every public safety precaution,” explained City Manager Laura Hagg.

“Our proposal is to put up temporary shoring which I just recently signed an emergency order for and we have closed off the sidewalks, but to let you know there is nothing wrong with the McClure Building, it is solid as a rock,” she added.

The agreement is with Cornerstone Engineering, which will provide structural design and install temporary shoring beneath the sidewalk, and will come out of the city’s mutual aid account.

Public Works Director Katie Beard told the city commission that there have been ongoing surface and ground water issues in the basement of the McClure Building and water seems to migrate to that area.

The building was constructed in 1906 and over time the structure under the sidewalk has deteriorated. Beard noted that the building has hatches that were likely used for coal shoots and said the proposal is to close those off and do remediation on the St. Clair Street side as a part of the permanent solution to keep water out.

“Because of the advanced deterioration the engineer suggested we close the sidewalk immediately and install the shoring,” she stated, adding that will buy the city time to select a permanent solution option and get that designed and implemented.

The city’s ordinance states that it is responsible for the maintenance, structural damage and repairs of the sidewalk unless a private resident or owner caused the problem. She stressed that private owners are responsible for clearing snow and debris.

“The city does have a responsibility here to protect the safety of the public,” Beard said.

City Solicitor Laura Ross added that the issue is being evaluated by the city’s insurance company, but due to the urgency of the emergency situation those things will be dealt with at a later time.

Hagg said she and Beard met with Joe and John Dunn, owners of the McClure Building, to discuss the inconvenience to the building tenants and help minimize those issues.

“Katie (Beard) and I stand ready to meet with the tenants if they want to have a meeting, but we’re hopeful that we found a way forward,” Hagg stated.

Work began on the sidewalk Tuesday and plan is to work on one side while the other side is closed and then swap sides so there is access to the building at all times.

“Hopefully this will be a short closure — two to three weeks — and it will be a minimal impact to all the tenants in the building,” Beard added.

