Frankfort resident Dr. Keith McCutchen has been elected to serve on the Kentucky Humanities board of directors.

During his term on the 23-person volunteer board, McCutchen will help set policies, award project grants to community organizations, and participate in fundraising to help meet the growing demand for Kentucky Humanities’ programs. Based in Lexington, Kentucky Humanities and its community partners across the commonwealth invest more than $1 million annually in support of public humanities programs throughout the state.

