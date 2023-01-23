Frankfort resident Dr. Keith McCutchen has been elected to serve on the Kentucky Humanities board of directors.
During his term on the 23-person volunteer board, McCutchen will help set policies, award project grants to community organizations, and participate in fundraising to help meet the growing demand for Kentucky Humanities’ programs. Based in Lexington, Kentucky Humanities and its community partners across the commonwealth invest more than $1 million annually in support of public humanities programs throughout the state.
Pianist, composer, conductor, McCutchen is an associate professor of music at Kentucky State University where he conducts the jazz ensemble, teaches music theory and history, and composition and piano. As director of the Kentucky State University Concert Choir, McCutchen completed two national tours including concerts in Washington, D.C., and New York.
McCutchen’s compositions have been performed at the World Choir Games in Seoul South Korea, American Choral directors conferences throughout the United States, and have been recorded by the St. Olaf Choir and the American Spiritual Ensemble. His arrangement of "Amazing Grace," written for the St. Olaf Choir and published by Earthsongs, is also in a collection entitled "Gospels and Spirituals," published by Carus-Verlag.
His arrangement of Duke Ellington’s “Come Sunday,” commissioned by the College Music Society was performed at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) international conference in Anaheim, California, in 2018. McCutchen premiered his "Jazz Vespers" for soloist, chorus, orchestra and jazz quintet with the Camerata Antiqua de Curitiba, Brazil, and debuted his "Songs of Struggle, Hope and Triumph" with the Camerata in the fall of 2018. His "Jazz Vespers" is scheduled for Carnegie Hall in 2023.
As a jazz pianist, McCutchen has been a guest with numerous artists including Vocalist Mel Tormé, Diane Schuur, and Saxophonist Stanley Turrentine. McCutchen has also been a guest with two National Endowment of the Arts Jazz Masters; Bassist Richard Davis and Saxophonist, Jamey Aebersold. His CD, Beginnings, (2018) is available on iTunes.
McCutchen received his D.M.A. from Indiana University, his M.M. from the University of Minnesota, and his B.M.E. from the University of Kentucky.
He and his wife, Noël, have five daughters, Lyvia, Ella, Maya, Morgan and Monica.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.