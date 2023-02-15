A bill that would reopen the road between the Capitol and Annex passed in the Senate 28-6 Wednesday.

Senate Bill 11, which is sponsored by Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, would require that the road between the two Frankfort icons be reopened to vehicular traffic.

Capitol loop

Legislators and visitors walk near the Capitol loop in this 2022 State Journal file photo. A barrier was created last fall to keep vehicular traffic from accessing the road between the Capitol and Annex. 

