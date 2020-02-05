medical waste.jpg

Medical waste, which includes anything contaminated with bodily fluids such as IV and catheter tubing, does not belong in recycling bins. (Submitted by Frankfort Division of Solid Waste) 

 

The City of Frankfort’s Division of Solid Waste asks residents to be mindful of what items are placed in recycling containers.

Solid Waste Superintendent Byron Roberts said there have been issues with non-recyclable items, such as medical waste, being mixed in with recycling.

Medical waste includes anything contaminated with bodily fluids, such as IV and catheter tubing, feminine products, diapers and needles.

Roberts said medical waste contaminates the entire container, so everything has to go to the landfill.

“The medical waste also puts our workers at risk,” Roberts said.

Just this week, several feet of medical tubing was found buried under bags filled with trash inside a recycling bin, Roberts said.

If the contaminated batch of recycling makes it to the Lexington Recycle Center, the city is charged for what Lexington has to take to the landfill.

Roberts said Lexington charges $300 to $500 per load, or 7 tons, of non-recyclables and contaminated recyclables.

“When medical waste is dumped out at the facility, it shuts the whole facility down for hours,” Roberts said.

The waste and everything it's touched has to be disposed of and the machines have to be cleaned before operations can continue, Roberts said.

While medical waste is the biggest issue at the moment, Roberts said, the city is also having issues with regular trash being placed in the recycling bins.

Garden hoses, clothing and styrofoam are the top three items, he added.

“When in doubt, throw it out,” Roberts said.

Frankfort residents can currently recycle plastic bottles and jugs, cardboard and aluminum and steel cans.

Roberts also said the city is working to set up paper recycling dropoff boxes by March. The Lexington Recycle Center stopped accepting household paper products in May.

For more information about recycling, visit frankfort.ky.gov/166/Solid-Waste or call the Division of Solid Waste at 502-875-8527.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription