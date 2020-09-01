Blue Grass Community Action Partnership

Blue Grass Community Action Partnership announced the creation of the Medication Assistance Program on Tuesday.

The program is available to those in the organization's nine-county service region which includes Franklin County that meet specific income guidelines and can assist individuals with up to $50 per month towards prescription and qualified over-the-counter medications.

For more information, call 502-695-4290 ext. 272 or visit bluegrasscommunityaction.org

