Editor's note: One month after she began her tenure as Frankfort City Manager, Laura Hagg sat down with the State Journal for an interview regarding her background, priorities and vision for Frankfort. Read about her background and resumé here.
Below is part one of that interview. Part two will be published next week. Questions and answers have been edited and condensed for clarity.
State Journal: How do you pronounce your last name?
Hagg: "Hegg" as in "egg." In the old Swedish style there used to be umlauts over the ‘A.’ My great-grandparents were immigrants from Sweden, but they dropped off the umlauts when they immigrated.
SJ: People know you’re from Frankfort, but could you describe your family’s history with Frankfort?
Hagg: My mom and dad moved here in the mid 1960s. My dad was a doctor in the Navy. My dad wanted to move out West, but for some reason it didn’t work out. His brother, my uncle Dallas who was a surgeon here, was like "come to Frankfort, it’s a nice town." My parents were here and first moved to Indian Hills.
A few years later, we moved from Indian Hills to a farm on the Anderson County line. Then, I think on Jan. 5, 1972 when I was 3½ our house burned down. We lost absolutely everything, and we were just in our pajamas… There was an outpouring of support. Other doctors provided some money and the doctors’ wives all came together to help. Our church, we were founding members of Hope Lutheran Church, they all got together to buy my mother a new sewing machine. There was even a poor couple who were patients of my dad who brought a salt and pepper shaker because they didn’t have much to give but wanted to give us something. At the time my dad really wanted to go out West, but after that they said "we can’t leave because the town has been so good to us." So then my dad… he made it a policy that he treated people for free if you didn't have money. He kept a record and some people had tiled our kitchen, or we got a side of beef once. So when I think about Frankfort, it's the people. They were really good to my family at a very tough time, and we've been here ever since.
SJ: When did your father, Doyle, pass and how old is your mother?
Hagg: February 2002, and my mother is 82.
SJ: You’ve been all over the world. Why come back to Frankfort?
Hagg: When I came back from working in Tunisia in 2018, one thing I was thinking was “I've been working for a decade on other people's democracies,” and I thought, “well, maybe it's time to come back and work on my own.” The work was very meaningful, what I did internationally, but I think you get to a certain age and you start looking at your priorities. It was about the values of family and friendship, and I just realized that I wanted to come back home. I thought I could do some good back home.
SJ: In terms of your transition into this position, what areas of city government did you feel most comfortable with at the outset and what areas have you had to learn the most about?
Hagg: Local economic development and civic engagement are things I feel very comfortable with — talking to people and looking at what the enabling environment is, what local government's role is in helping to create a vibrant local economy. Then some technical areas like solid waste and really just overall governance.
What I need to learn about is big development, like Parcels B and C. That is the most important development and project for Frankfort. I'll be honest, I've never worked on something that large. I really need to learn a lot more of the ins and outs of it — the transit center, the development, the TIF (Tax Increment Financing) and all of it. There are a lot of different roles. We're not responsible for everything, but we’ve got to ensure the success of it.
SJ: You mentioned local development and citizen engagement as strengths. What are some easy ways that Frankfort can improve in those areas?
Hagg: One of the things I have talked about in my meetings with the department heads is that we don't have a strategic plan. That's a priority. We're working on setting up some dates for some sort of special meeting where we'll want to meet with the commissioners to develop a strategic plan, and we'll want to get citizen engagement on it, as well as having a separate kind of staff retreat to compile that information and make some recommendations for what this would look like.
We all know that economic development is a huge issue. This pandemic has laid bare that we are overly dependent on state government and the occupational tax. You saw the numbers for how much less money is coming in because of the pandemic. So we have a couple of years to address that because we have ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds and we've got the CARES funds, that will shore up our budget for then. And then I'm not quite sure, you know, just depends on how this works out.
So local government is responsible for the enabling environment. What does that mean? One thing is registering businesses. When I talked about this with (City Attorney) Laura Ross, she said "I've been wanting to review and revise our ordinance on business registration to make it easier for businesses to get registered and get open." So I said "great, let's make it a priority," and she's looking to do that now, to streamline processes.
Another thing is we have all this great GIS data. We could create more maps to make it easier for tourism, so it’d be easier to take a walking tour — see all the special churches we have or see all the historic places. Every department can do something to contribute to our local economy and make it easier to do business, to be supportive so businesses are attracted to come here and to grow.
SJ: Going back to the strategic plan: what should people expect for that process and the timeline to develop it?
Hagg: It would be nice to do it in probably three to six months. Personally, I would love to have a strategic plan adopted and in place before the next budget begins. Because the strategic plan is agreed to, so then each department head can then develop their own department working plans. It'll be their annual work plan of how we are contributing to achieving this overall vision. People can say “hey, here’s how I’m contributing to local economic development in the city.”
SJ: Another thing that people mention all the time is “well, we've got all these plans. What now?” How do you then go about taking action towards those plans?
Hagg: Let's take a concrete example. Let's take the tree plan that was adopted or the Arts Master Plan, which was also adopted. With the strategic plan, we’d lay out priorities and know what’s important. If we already have things that are identified to do, then it's a matter of saying, "we're intentional here for this next budget." So, we have these plans. Now we need to find those efforts that help us reach the strategic planning goals.
If we've already done this planning work, then we already have agreed on things that we need to do. Now we need to implement them.
SJ: What about civic engagement?
Hagg: I’d like to see more engagement particularly on the budget. Frankly Speaking is great. That’s one important tool to get engagement.
What I would also want is that when we start this process, maybe we can start it a little earlier and have some series of meetings so there's more input… We have the mandate of the people to deliver good services, so we need to get their input so they feel like their voices are heard and that they're part of things.
SJ: In terms of the city's involvement with economic development, there are all these different groups — the county, KCDC, DFI, tourism and more. What’s needed?
Hagg: Having just come into this, I think we need more communication — direct communication, and collaboration. I think we need to share and have an agreed upon vision, mission and objectives. Organizations had certain missions in the past and they've done very well, but maybe we need to actually kind of take a look at things.
Some cities have what they call a BEAR (business attraction, retention and expansion) strategy. We might find that one organization is better at attraction, one has retention and so on… But my ideas aside, the city and the county need to come together to agree upon that. I truly believe in having a shared vision and mission and shared objectives, and I think that needs to happen first. Having those conversations moving forward can help us do a better job of attracting investment.
SJ: What projects that you've done in the past, overseas in particular, are applicable to the work you have ahead of you in Frankfort?
Hagg: When I worked in Jordan, most recently in 2019 to 2020, I was the interim Project Director for the Jordan Municipal Support Program, which was with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. We were working with 12 cities in the south, who were not very wealthy, who had a lot of challenges on solid waste management and strategic planning. We were teaching them about the basics, doing waste audits, learning about composting, recycling, and all the efforts for that. There were Canadian municipal experts who would come over to Jordan and volunteer their time. We were talking about “why do you do this, why do we come over to help these communities.” It really helps with the process. It made us rethink how we do the work. When you’re building capacity with an engineer in Jordan, you’ve got to think creatively. We didn’t have a ton of money or resources, but we wanted to improve what they were doing. And strategic planning and solid waste management are universal — every municipality has to deal with those.
In Ukraine, there was a bigger focus on local economic development. Our project supported a lot of business associations… and some nonprofits to help them develop into social enterprises. The idea there is that you’re pursuing inclusive business development. You’re starting an enterprise because you want to build skills for people who've been marginalized or at risk. So in Ukraine, we worked with an organization for women, either coming right out of prison or those who are victims of domestic violence, training them how to be seamstresses.
If you start a social enterprise like that, you can invest back into your services and hopefully become more financially stable. The idea of being inclusive in our economic development is really appealing to me, and I think it would appeal to others here in Frankfort. You see it in restaurants where you pay what you can, or coffee shops that employ people with disabilities, as a way to build skills not only as a way to make money, but also build the dignity of work. We also in Ukraine worked with the local governments where we did investment attraction videos, we built capacity with their staff, and we did local economic development planning.
SJ: Do you plan to make any staffing changes — position additions or subtractions, anything like that?
Hagg: For me, not anything, I think I still need to learn more, and the commission needs to set their priorities. I don't see any changes in the immediate future.
I don't think I'd usually ask this question to someone who just took a job, but turnover is a concern in this role. You are the fifth city manager of Frankfort in the last five years, excluding those who were only interim.
SJ: So, how long do you plan to stay in this role?
Hagg: I'd like to work here for a while. I don't think anybody can say how long they're going to work. The International City/County management Association, which is the professional membership association of city managers where I worked for five years, says that on average a city manager stays three years.
I need to faithfully and successfully execute the policy decisions of the commission. I need to ensure that our city staff have the tools they need and they're being supported because they do the work and they carry out the services every day. Then we need to engage citizens. If I can do those things, then I hope to be able to work with Frankfort for quite some time because there are a lot of cool things going on and there’s a lot of opportunity.
SJ: What is your favorite book?
Hagg: I think of a couple different books that I really love. One is called “A Trip to the Stars,” by Nicholas Christopher. Then another is by Lee Smith, “Dimestore: A Writer’s Life.”
SJ: Musical artist?
Hagg: Citizen Cope.
SJ: Movie or TV show?
Hagg: I’m a Star Wars junkie. Then living in Tunisia for a little, I visited some of the places where they filmed the first six. That was awesome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.