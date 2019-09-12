Together Frankfort will host a “Meet the Candidates” event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Kentucky State University’s Cooperative Extension Building.
The 18 candidates running for seven statewide offices have been invited to share their ideas about Kentucky’s future.
Each candidate will have an opportunity to speak about their platform and provide information about how citizens can get involved. Following the program, candidates and/or their representatives will be on hand during a reception to answer questions.
Links to all the candidates are listed on the Together Frankfort website.
The civic engagement organization encourages citizens to explore the candidate’s websites and social media pages to learn more about each person running for office.
For more information, contact Together Frankfort at 502-330-9115 or by email at togetherfrankfort2017@gmail.com.