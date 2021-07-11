Even though its July, the Capital City Clauses have already begun preparing for the upcoming Christmas season. Their planners are beginning to fill up with days for toy making, baking cookies and visiting with local children.
Meet the five local Santas — Santa Russ Kennedy, Santa Ralph Gould, Santa Jackie Inman, Santa Robert Cinnamon and Santa George Brooks — below and consider them when booking a Santa for your holiday party.
Santa Jackie (Inman)
State Journal: What gets you in the Christmas spirit?
Santa Jackie: The season of love and spirit of giving.
SJ: What do you like most about visiting with children?
Santa Jackie: Making them happy and feeling good about themselves.
SJ: When you're not preparing for the Christmas season at the North Pole what do you like to do?
Santa Jackie: Eating cookies and making toys.
SJ: Any hobbies?
Santa Jackie: Making toys and snowballs.
SJ: What do you like about coming to Frankfort?
Santa Jackie: I love the people and atmosphere.
SJ: What is your advice to children to help them to stay on the Nice List?
Santa Jackie: Be nice to others and mind your parents.
SJ: If someone wants to schedule you for a visit, how can they contact you?
Santa Jackie: For local events call me at 502-875-7118 or send an email to ccallow@bellsouth.net.
Santa (Robert) Cinnamon
SJ: What gets you in the Christmas spirit?
Santa Cinnamon: When I begin to hear music coming from the Elf's workshop.
SJ: What do you like most about visiting with children?
Santa Cinnamon: What I enjoy most about visiting the families, is taking the time to admire their Christmas trees. I'm normally in a rush.
SJ: When you're not preparing for the Christmas season at the North Pole what do you like to do? Any hobbies?
Santa Cinnamon: Bake with Mrs. Claus.
SJ: What do you like about coming to Frankfort?
Santa Cinnamon: The horses. They are so much different than reindeer. And, going to the Kentucky Coffeetree for a hot chocolate. Best in that time zone.
SJ: What is your advice to children to help them to stay on the Nice List?
Santa Cinnamon: Do the same thing I've always done, be willing to give of your time and from your heart.
SJ: If someone wants to schedule you for a visit, how can they contact you?
Santa Cinnamon: I have an elf that helps me with scheduling. His name is Buddy and you can reach us at Kris.Kringle.Tinselstreet@gmail.com.
Santa Russ (Kennedy)
SJ: What gets you in the Christmas spirit?
Santa Russ: I keep the Christmas spirit throughout the year. I live with lovely Mrs. Claus in a castle that has beautiful holiday decorations year-round. A brisk walk through Christmas Village fuels the yuletide fire as well! What a wonderful job I have!
SJ: What do you like most about visiting with children?
Santa Russ: Seeing the fascination and wonderment in their eyes. Listening to their stories. The glow on their faces when we connect. Knowing that they are believers! What’s not to love?
SJ: When you're not preparing for the Christmas season at the North Pole what do you like to do? Any hobbies?
Santa Russ: My hobbies are mainly about Christmas. I suppose my favorite is reading the old letters written by the moms and dads of the youngsters that I now visit each Christmas Eve and remembering what they were like when they were children Time passes so quickly!
SJ: What do you like about coming to Frankfort?
Santa Russ: Frankfort is among the most beautiful places I visit each Christmas Eve and I always do a couple of extra loops around town just so I can look down at the lights. There are wonderful, loving children — and the treats! I can’t think of another city where people leave such sensational treats for this old elf!
SJ: What is your advice to children to help them to stay on the Nice List?
Santa Russ: Being on the Nice List begins with loving your family, friends and classmates. Of course, always extra love for mom and dad and brothers and sisters. As long as your heart is filled with love and hugs, I can promise you’ll be on the Nice List!
SJ: If someone wants to schedule you for a visit, how can they contact you?
Santa Russ: I have a very special friend in Frankfort — his name is Russ Kennedy. We keep in touch throughout the year and he can always reach me. Call or text HoHoHelper Russ @ 502-803-0242. Prefer email? GrandOldElf52@gmail.com.
Santa George (Brooks)
SJ: What gets you in the Christmas spirit?
Santa George: The first frost and touch of winter always brings out the anticipation and excitement of Christmas in me
SJ: What do you like most about visiting with children?
Santa George: I love the look of wonderment in their eyes for they still believe in the Magic of Christmas just like I do.
SJ: When you're not preparing for the Christmas season at the North Pole, what do you like to do?
Santa George: I ride my motorcycle in charity events mainly for Toys for Tots and for disabled children. I have a Polaris Slingshot and it has a five point harness, so I can give rides to children who otherwise would not get to enjoy the experience. Be on the look out for "Bad Santa " the biker.
SJ: Any hobbies?
Santa George: I am very active in the Masonic Bodies of Frankfort and all over the Commonwealth.
SJ: What do you like about coming to Frankfort?
Santa George: We moved to Frankfort in 1959. I left in 1971 and returned in 2010. I have been all over the world and their is nothing like home!
SJ: What is your advice to children to help them to stay on the Nice List?
Santa George: Obey your parents, always tell the truth, do your school work, study hard, and most of all, have fun!
SJ: If someone wants to schedule you for a visit, how can they contact you?
Santa George: If anyone wished to have me visit their venue or home I can be reached at 859-753-0020 or
Santa Ralph (Gould)
SJ: What gets you in the Christmas spirit?
Santa Ralph: The Spirit of Christmas never actually leaves … I see the Spirit of Christmas everywhere I go — kind acts, big smiles and the loving care you see in the eyes of those doing good deeds. However, I do feel a bit more energized as the weather starts to chill and the children begin to think of Christmas.
SJ: What do you like most about visiting with children?
Santa Ralph: I have to say, I love their expressions of excitement. Those big wide eyes and their wanting to talk to Santa. Often, they can’t talk fast enough and Santa has to help them talk of what they want for Christmas. I like to ask what they like to give for Christmas. Wow, some for the first time, stop and think and try to determine what they want to give.
SJ: When you're not preparing for the Christmas season at the North Pole, what do you like to do?
Santa Ralph: On Dec. 26, I start preparing for Christmas. There's always so much to do! There are actually some who celebrate Christmas on Jan. 6! After that, I have a lot of things I do. I love camping. The mosquitos love having me out there camping too! There are no mosquitos at the North Pole! Mrs. Claus and I love to take train trips. We try to visit many places. It is so much fun seeing the children start to recognize us. I make sure I wink and hold my finger to my lips to signal them to not tell anyone! HO HO HO!
SJ: Any hobbies?
Santa Ralph: Oh my yes! Just ask Mrs. Claus! She said I have too many hobbies! HO HO HO! I love working with wood — making many toys! I am beginning to like working with electronics and computer type toys. Yes, even mobile phones are more interesting this year! Balloons — have you ever made a balloon dog yourself? Just ask! Oh, and yes, I love making Zoom calls and FaceTime calls too!
SJ: What do you like about coming to Frankfort?
Santa Ralph: Oh, yes indeed! I really like Frankfort. As many of you know, I have a summer home here in Frankfort and many see me out shopping and driving around all the time. I like how Frankfort is so friendly and how it has a nice small town atmosphere! I enjoy seeing so many people in the government. Everything happens here in Frankfort! I love how the river runs through Frankfort and all those trains running through downtown too! I think the children really are the brightest and most happy children I have seen in my travels.
SJ: What is your advice to children to help them to stay on the Nice List?
Santa Ralph: This advice is very simple — be nice! Think before you do anything. Will what I am doing going to be a nice thing to do for others? Will my actions be nice? Will what I say be nice? Oh, and yes, behave too! But, just think, if you are always thinking nice, you will then be nice, and that means you are behaving too!
SJ: If someone wants to schedule you for a visit, how can they contact you?
Santa Ralph: You can always reach me at “SantaRalphky@gmail.com,” or you can go to my website SantaRalph.com. You can even call me at my local Frankfort number 502-385-1074. You can make arrangements for visiting Santa at the North Pole with Zoom calls or FaceTime calls. If I can’t work you in on my schedule this year, I will try to find another local Santa that can work with your event.
