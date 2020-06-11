In advance of the June 23 primary election, The State Journal is asking candidates running for local and General Assembly seats to complete a short questionnaire.
Here are the responses from Democratic candidates for Franklin County jailer:
The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Wes Culbertson in November.
Jake Banta
Age: 45
City: Frankfort
Occupation: Franklin County jailer since Sept. 1
Educational background: 1993 graduate of Frankfort High School, graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training in 2007, graduated from Department of Criminal Justice Training Supervisors Academy in 2018, has over 1,300 hours in law enforcement training and supervision training.
Previous elected offices: None, was appointed jailer by county Judge-Executive Huston Wells on Sept. 1.
Do you support a raise for jail employees and why?
Yes, in March I proposed a raise in the 2020-21 jail budget for employees. However, COVID-19 has dramatically affected all budgets across the county. I felt the responsible thing to do was reduce the jail budget and forgo raises with a review on that issue at a later date.
The jail staff works extremely hard for our community and they do not have hazardous duty retirement like most law enforcement officers do. I am very proud of our staff at the jail. They work with many difficult situations and do a great job.
Besides a raise, what can be done to retain jail employees?
The jail has always had a turnover rate, especially after the loss of hazardous duty benefits. The hiring process has improved and the training will continue to improve. This will help, but we need to continue working on a positive environment for staff. I continue to tell staff every day that the glass is half full; there are a lot of people across the country not working.
What do you see as the biggest problem at the jail, and how would you address it?
Right now the biggest issue at the jail is dealing with COVID-19 and preventing the virus from entering the facility. Retaining experienced deputies is also at the top of my list. Having experienced, well-trained staff will help minimize mistakes and lawsuits.
What program or policy would you like to add at the jail?
We have numerous programs at the jail today. We always want to add to or improve all programs as long as they conform with Kentucky Jail Standards, can be staffed, funded and we have space. For instance, I want to expand the program opportunities for female inmates.
Deputies receive 80 hours of training that include mental health and drug withdrawal when they are hired, but I would like to expand this to at least 120 hours so we can add more focus on mental health and drug withdrawal of inmates. In reference to the policies at the jail, I plan on doing a complete review of the entire policy.
Many things have changed in law enforcement over the years and the jail has changed too. The jail is not all about punishment anymore; it's more focused on education and rehabilitation of people. The policies need to be updated to concur with the changes.
Who is your role model and why?
I have few role models. There are several people who have taught me a lot during my life and career. But, if I have to name someone I would say my brother, Joe Banta, and Gregg Muravachick. I have looked up to Joe my whole life; he has taught me so much about life and law enforcement. Gregg has played a huge role in my career and my life. Gregg is the person that I can call any time for advice.
Tracy Hopper
Age: 53
City: Frankfort
Occupation: Special education paraeducator, Franklin County Schools
Educational background: Western Hills High School, University of Kentucky, Lexington Community College, AS social and behavior science
Previous elected offices: None
Do you support a raise for jail employees and why?
Of course, I think workers deserve raises, but we have to be fiscally responsible. It's tough to be responsible, and easy to pass the responsibility of a failing budget to the next person that will fill the seat. More fiscal responsibility during the good times would have made it easier to be responsible for the taxpayer dollars in this time of crisis.
It's easy to spend someone else's money. Politicians tend to think that because we have money, we need to spend it on pet projects or expanding failing programs to improve their ratings and/or repay a debt of gratitude. I would like to get to a point where we have improved the programs, obtained a higher per diem, and in turn, can reward our better-trained employees accordingly.
Besides a raise, what can be done to retain jail employees?
Retention efforts should start on day one; the jailer should sit down with new employees and discuss their background and previous experiences, and how those may fit into this job and the jail’s mission. I plan to be a present jailer; employees learn from management, and having an absentee jailer certainly doesn't boost morale.
Make sure you’re being honest about what you expect of the new hire. Don’t hide or sugarcoat aspects of the job just to get a person to sign on. Transparency is the key to finding the right employees.
What do you see as the biggest problem at the jail, and how would you address it?
Training always comes to mind first when asked this question. It goes without saying, training has to meet DOC regulation, and that's all it appears has been happening, just enough to get by.
I will implement staff development and training programs. I want these programs to provide valuable learning experiences that maximize performance and build character so officers can achieve their full potential through best practices.
As stated prior, I think the jail lacks transparency, and by getting everyone on board with improved standards and expectations, I believe improved training will allow for more transparent operation.
What program or policy would you like to add at the jail?
I just talked about a new training program, so I will jump to policy. I will make sure that all officers and employees understand that the policy and procedures manual is to be followed to the letter. We can not just disregard policy when it doesn't look good to the public.
We will get back to reading a policy daily in our briefing. This really goes back to my core belief that being a present jailer is imperative. So, we will get back to the basics, but as a team player, I will be there day in and day out, making sure I lead by example.
Who is your role model and why?
My role model is Joann Roberts. You won't be able to find her on any internet search. She was a domestic engineer, the household CEO. She had six children and a loving, supportive husband. She was everything a role model should be — she modeled positive behavior and promoted self-confidence in her children. She displayed good examples of showing respect to others and spoke only in good regard for others. We were taught to admit our mistakes, say we're sorry, and show that we try to make things right.
These values were taught to me by my role model, my mother. I hope that she would be proud of me and how I strive to emulate her character.
Richard Sandifer
Age: 56
City: Frankfort
Occupation: Business owner for 21 years of Elite Performance Auto Repair; Franklin County constable 6th District
Educational background: GED
Previous elected offices: Franklin County Constable 6th District in 2011, still hold that office
Do you support a raise for jail employees and why?
I do support a start pay increase, and anyone who is not making the new start pay would be brought up to that same pay scale. The workers have a tough job that should have hazard duty pay, which it does not.
Besides a raise, what can be done to retain jail employees?
Better leadership, better training, better work conditions, fair treatment, respect from supervisors, no favoritism.
What do you see as the biggest problem at the jail, and how would you address it?
Lawsuits due to the lack of leadership and appropriate training, the jailer not being at the jail (as an elected official he/she should be at work at least eight hours a day if not more to make sure things are done correctly), transparency with the public. I would be on the job at the facility to oversee operations of the facility during business hours and available 24 hours a day by phone or email.
What program or policy would you like to add at the jail?
I would like to see a local inmate/offender community service work program started that would reduce the population of the jail. Putting a person in jail to lay out a fine they can't or will not pay is wasteful when they could have a work detail to allow them to work off the fine. These programs are working in other Kentucky counties as well as in other states.
Who is your role model and why?
Bruce D. Sandifer Jr. Bruce was my stepfather. He was always there for me to teach me right from wrong and to direct me in the right direction even though I was his stepson. Although I have made my fair share of mistakes, I do believe he would be proud of the things that I have accomplished and the man that I have turned out to be.
