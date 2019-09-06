The Kentucky Community Crisis Response Board (KCCRB) will host a public meeting Monday for those affected by the gun violence that took the lives of two young people in Frankfort this week.
Mayor Bill May reached out to the board, which encourages anyone who knew the victims or were at the locations of the shootings to attend the meeting in the Frankfort Plant Board Community Room from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
KCCRB will do a general overview of what to expect after being impacted by this type of violence and provide resource information for one-on-one counseling.
“I am grateful to KCCRB for their willingness to come to Frankfort to help comfort those who may need this type of support,” May said.
For more information on KCCRB, visit https://kccrb.ky.gov/Pages/index.aspx.