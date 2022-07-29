Have you bought your ticket yet?
With the Mega Millions Jackpot surpassing the $1 billion mark for the third time ever, even the most fiscally responsible people could be forgiven for putting down $2 for a shot at winning it all.
The deadline to buy Mega Millions tickets is 10:45 p.m. ahead of the 11 p.m. drawing Friday. There is a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning it all, according to the Kentucky Lottery website.
The jackpot has gone without a winner since April 15 and people have been flocking out to buy tickets in droves since Tuesday night's drawing when the grand prize was a paltry $800,000.
This is the third highest jackpot in history, the highest ever was $1.58 billion in January 2016. That prize was split among three winners across the country.
While sales numbers for the latest prize are hard to predict, lottery officials say that Kentuckians will be buying tickets right up to the last minute.
For fiscal year 2021, Franklin County spent more than $22 million on lottery tickets, according to the Kentucky Lottery website. While that seems like a lot, that is a drop in the bucket compared to counties like Fayette, $81 million and Jefferson County with a whopping $485 million.
People behind the counters in gas stations and other lottery ticket vendors say they are seeing spikes in Mega Millions sales over the last week.
"People who never ever buy lottery tickets are coming in and buying 30 or 40 at a time," said Jaz Sing, a manager at Blue's Food Mart on Schenkel Lane. "We are having to replace the mega million ticket roll in the machine every few hours!"
Several potential billionaires spoke with The State Journal about what they planned to do when they hit the jackpot.
One lady who only gave her first name, Rebecca, said that she was going to pay off all her debts and move to Tennessee.
George Sleet and Will Sanford, two friends from Lexington, stopped in to buy some tickets.
"I am going to invest and help out my family and give back," Sleet said of his plans. Sanford nodded in agreement.
"I plan to give back too. Maybe open a community center and a vocational school that teaches kids trade skills free of charge," he said.
Then there were some who decided to abstain from the mega millions all together. Landscaper and cook John Adams said that he never played Mega Millions. Pick 2 and Pick 3 were more his style.
"But if I did play and win the billion, I would pay my bills and help people out."
Don Moore, who said he was from the mountains, said that he didn't play the lottery.
"Man, I tell you I couldn't even win a bet if it was a one horse race," he said with a good natured chuckle as he bought some chewing tobacco. "I'd rather chew my winnings."
Tom Carter who has been living in Frankfort since 1940 said that he plans to invest his winnings back into the city and Kentucky State University.
"At my age I'll give it to my grandkids, my community, and my church," Carter said. "Oh, and to the college."
One of the positive aspects of the Kentucky Lottery is that regardless of who brings home the jackpot, a large portion of the money spent, around $4 billion, goes to Kentucky education. Programs like Dual Credit Scholarship Programs, College Access Programs, and Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) all see significant funding from lottery proceeds.
Individual colleges also see funding. From 1999 to 2020 Kentucky State University has received 16,550 scholarships and grants from the Kentucky Lottery, totaling $18,307,540.
Franklin County alone has seen more than $44 million in grants and scholarships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.