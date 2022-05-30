VFW Post 4075, Auxiliary, American Legion Post 7 and Elks Lodge 530 came together to put on

a Memorial Day service at the Frankfort Cemetery on Monday.

The service, which honored fallen soldiers from Franklin County, was hosted by Larry Montgomery, who has done so for close to 15 years.

“I am a member of the VFW, I am also a member of the American Legion and I’m also a

member of the Elks Lodge 530 and I’m involved in their veterans programs,” Montgomery said.

“And I’m a Vietnam veteran which makes me eligible for the VFW.”

William Clark, a mamber of Boy Scout Troop 269, looks on as two Westridge Elementary School graduates ring the memorial bell after each name of a fallen Franklin County service member is read during a Memorial Day service at Frankfort Cemetery Monday. (Photo by Connor Capito)

The service started with a prayer, the singing of the National Anthem and the Pledge of

Allegiance. The pledge was led by local elementary students.

During the service, names of the fallen soldiers from World War I, World War II, Korean War

and Vietnam War were read by Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, as well as members of the VFW Post 4075, Elks Lodge 530 and American Legion Post 7.

Two Westridge Elementary graduates rang the memorial bell after each name was read.

A 21-gun salute took place during Monday's Memorial Day service at Frankfort Cemetery. (Photo by Connor Capito)

The service concluded with the 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps."

The VFW invited the public for a soup and sandwich lunch following the service.

