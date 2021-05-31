Under a picture-perfect blue sky, Franklin County citizens who died in the line of service were remembered Monday during a Memorial Day service at the Frankfort Cemetery.
The names of veterans who were killed in action in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War were read to the crowd, and a bell was rung after the reading of each name.
It was a far cry from last year’s service, which was altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Last year we had a drive-by service,” said Larry Montgomery, program director for the service. “We had a 21-gun salute and passed out flags and poppies.
“We didn’t post colors or anything like that. At that point in time we were doing masking and social distancing.”
That changed this year. The service consisted of an invocation, posting of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, laying of memorial wreaths, the reading of names, a benediction, a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
The service hasn’t included speeches for about two years.
“When you start reading names, and there’s 20 to 30 seconds between names, it really adds to the amount of time if you add speeches,” Montgomery said. “We’ll have speeches at our Veterans Day service, and we won’t be reading the names.
“There have been years when the temperature has skyrocketed, and it would be hard for some people to stand that long in the heat.”
Boy Scouts posted the colors and helped put flags on the gravesites of veterans.
Members of VFW Post 4075 and Auxiliary, American Legion Post 7 and Elks Lodge 530 participated in the service, and Capital City Trophy donated the bell.
