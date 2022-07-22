In 54 years of legal practice in Frankfort, Marvin Coles touched many lives and helped countless clients through the winding roads of the legal system, all the while maintaining a love of the law, a desire to help those who truly needed it, and a wicked sense of humor. With his passing on Tuesday at 82, Coles left behind a legacy of mentorship and an unsurpassed knowledge of the law that many he helped (and just as many he opposed) will be grateful to have experienced. 

A graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law, Coles was, according to fellow attorney William E. Johnson, a friend and colleague of five decades.

"He was a man of good humor. I was a young lawyer, and he was a student interested in the law, talking to me about being a young lawyer. Of course, he was from here [Frankfort], and I had come in, and he would comment at times how difficult it must be for me to be an outsider establishing a law practice,” Johnson stated.

Coles w/ Judges, Johnson, Gov. Carroll

From left are Franklin Circuit Court judges Phillip Shepherd and Thomas Wingate, William Johnson, Marvin Coles and former Gov. Julian Carroll. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription