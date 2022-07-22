In 54 years of legal practice in Frankfort, Marvin Coles touched many lives and helped countless clients through the winding roads of the legal system, all the while maintaining a love of the law, a desire to help those who truly needed it, and a wicked sense of humor. With his passing on Tuesday at 82, Coles left behind a legacy of mentorship and an unsurpassed knowledge of the law that many he helped (and just as many he opposed) will be grateful to have experienced.
A graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law, Coles was, according to fellow attorney William E. Johnson, a friend and colleague of five decades.
"He was a man of good humor. I was a young lawyer, and he was a student interested in the law, talking to me about being a young lawyer. Of course, he was from here [Frankfort], and I had come in, and he would comment at times how difficult it must be for me to be an outsider establishing a law practice,” Johnson stated.
“Marvin as a young man had a free spirit, and he certainly knew how to enjoy himself ... perhaps like a lot of us when we’re young there may have been times he ‘over-enjoyed.’ But he became a very responsible, very good lawyer, and served what I like to call ‘his people.’ Those were the people who had a tendency to over-enjoy themselves — drink a little too much — and they would go to Marvin, and he would not only represent them well as a lawyer, but he would really help them. He had the kind of personality that in being around him made you think that you could be better.”
That belief in bettering oneself was extended not only to his clients, but also to his colleagues.
Former Franklin Circuit Judge William Graham, who first joined the staff of the law firm Pritchard, Coles & Hudson after graduating from law school, showed an early interest in joining the judiciary, and Coles supported him.
“At the time, Marvin was the judge of the old Juvenile Court under Fred Bradley. He saw that I was interested in becoming a judge and he supported me through my election to judge after the development of the new district court system in 1978.
“He was a great man, and we all loved him,” Graham recalled.
Franklin County Attorney Rick Sparks said it was an honor to work with Coles from the start of his legal career.
“I knew that I always had to be on my game with Marvin. If I missed something, or someone from my office missed something, he would jump on it. You had to really know the cases, and against Marvin, that was hard to do,” Sparks noted.
“He showed me that you can’t have a world where you get mad about the outcome of a case. It is just one case, and no matter what you have a job to do; you have to do it well, and professionally. You could always engage with him, and he always rolled with the unpredictability of the dockets with great spirit.”
Coles’ loyalty to his clients, many of whom were appearing in court for issues involving alcohol, was something that his fellow attorneys admired. That admiration extended to those presiding over the courtrooms Coles practiced in, sometimes for several hours a day.
“He truly knew every detail about his clients,” said Franklin District Court Judge Kathy Mangeot. “Things that might seem trivial to somebody can make such a huge impact on their life. But he worked his cases so they were tailored to each client and their needs. He knew about their kids, their jobs, and how they would be affected. He took care of so many generations of families.”
This was an impressive task, as Coles often represented a substantial portion of the cases presented on the docket for court dates.
“He would tell you about someone, and he would be able to tell you about their entire family,” Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate remembered. “He knew everything about Frankfort and the lineages of people who were involved. I would say, ‘Marvin, I don’t know who that is,’ and he would always say ‘Oh, yes you do! You know who that is!’”
Coles’ reputation for requesting (and receiving) continuances for cases was legendary in the halls of the Franklin County Courthouse. According to Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd, “we would always joke about citing the legal treatise Coles on continuancy.”
This legal strategy was a key part of Coles’ practice.
“He gave clients time to get their affairs in order, to get their lives in order,” continued Mangeot. “There really is no ‘good time’ to lose your license, and Marvin was always aware of that.”
Wingate agreed.
“Marvin was always aware that there had to be accountability,” he added.
As seriously as Coles took the law, he also had a wicked sense of humor and wasn’t above testing the patience of opposing counsel, or even playing a trick on a passer-by.
“Years ago, there was a payphone on the corner of St. Clair and Main, and somehow Marvin got the number,” Wingate recalled. “He would be in the courthouse and see folks walking past it. Well, he would call that phone and if someone picked it up, he would say ‘Congratulations! You’ve won the big prize from WFKY radio!’ And he’d hang up the phone and laugh. The radio station had to tell him to stop.”
Coles was also a beloved husband, father and grandfather, a natty dresser, collector of fine art and a mentor to all those with whom he crossed paths.
“Marvin’s passing is a huge loss to our local bar,” said Mangeot. “He was definitely one of a kind, and district court hasn’t been the same since his retirement. He taught me so much as a young judge and I will forever cherish our many conversations. It was always a good day when Marvin would say ‘watch this’ and follow it with a wink!”
Shepherd echoed those sentiments.
“Marvin Coles was a one-man army for humanity. He did more good for more people in this community than any lawyer in the last 50 years, and he did so without regard to their ability to pay. There is no greater legacy for any lawyer," the judge explained.
“It is, to me, the highest calling for a lawyer, one who knows ‘his people,’” Johnson stated. “One who doesn’t forget there is a human being sitting in front of him with a problem, and they are asking you to help solve that problem. I think Marvin always recognized that and appreciated that opportunity.”
