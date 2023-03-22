A manufacturer of steel garage doors that was slated to set up shop on Versailles Road at the beginning of the year has decided take its business out of Frankfort.

In late 2021, SteelBlue, a Pittsburgh-based roll-up metal door manufacturer, first expressed interest in setting up a showroom and assembly plant on Hickory Drive. The company planned to invest $17.7 million and create 146 full-time jobs throughout the next decade.

The building in Eastwood Shopping Center that was formerly occupied by Sears, was supposed to be repurposed as a SteelBlue roll-up door manufacturing facility in January. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

