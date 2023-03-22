The building in Eastwood Shopping Center that was formerly occupied by Sears, was supposed to be repurposed as a SteelBlue roll-up door manufacturing facility in January. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
A manufacturer of steel garage doors that was slated to set up shop on Versailles Road at the beginning of the year has decided take its business out of Frankfort.
In late 2021, SteelBlue, a Pittsburgh-based roll-up metal door manufacturer, first expressed interest in setting up a showroom and assembly plant on Hickory Drive. The company planned to invest $17.7 million and create 146 full-time jobs throughout the next decade.
Over the next year the company made a deal with the owners of Eastwood Shopping Center on Versailles Road, to take over the empty building formerly occupied by Sears. The owners, Eastwood Partners LLC, based in Lexington, agreed to renovate the space to SteelBlue's specifications before they occupied the building in January.
In September 2022, the owners of the property, Eastwood Partners LLC, applied for and received a conditional use permit that changed the zoning from a planned commercial district zone (PC) to a highway commercial district (HC).
In the meantime SteelBlue had set up a temporary facility on Holmes Street with 65 employees. The company's CEO Rich Saginaw told the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission during the zone change hearing that the company is "bursting at the seams."
Everything seemed to be in order until January when representatives from SteelBlue discovered that Eastwood Partners LLC had not renovated the facility, thus spurring its decision to pull up stakes in Frankfort and look elsewhere in the region.
The economic loss was discussed at great length during the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. board meeting on Tuesday.
Board member Richard Rosen asked the group, which consisted of three other members: Kimberly Gester, Clay Hulette and Lynn Faulkner, as well as Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller, what more the city could have done.
KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw said that she kept in touch with representatives from SteelBlue and she was unaware of problems with the building renovation until it was too late.
Wilkerson noted that KCDC should have kept closer tabs on both the business and the building owners throughout the process.
"That would have been terribly inappropriate of me to overlook the project we were working on and go directly to the building owner," Bradshaw said in response. "If the project [manager] had come to me and said 'we are having trouble with the building' and the project I talked to every two weeks even more. But the project didn't come to me and say 'we're having a problem,' because they were not aware."
The State Journal reached out to both SteelBlue and and the attorney representing Eastwood Partners LLC for comment, but neither party has responded.
Bradshaw stressed to the board that KCDC made every effort to keep SteelBlue in Frankfort.
"There was zero that KCDC could have done, zero," Bradshaw stated.
