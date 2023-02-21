Chef Ouita Michel is ready to hit the road, and the skies, and the seas! And she’s going to take Kentucky along for the ride.
Michel, who owns Holly Hill in Midway with her husband, Chris, has joined the ranks of other culinary professionals as a member of the American Culinary Corps, a diplomatic culinary partnership formed by an alliance between the U.S. State Department and the James Beard Foundation. She’ll be working with folks like Padma Lakshmi, Samin Nosrat; Meherwan Irani, founder of Spicewalla, and fellow Kentuckian Edward Lee.
Their mission will be “to embrace and utilize food, hospitality, and the dining experience as diplomatic tools to engage foreign dignitaries, bridge cultures, and strengthen relationships with civil society.”
“It’s an incredible honor to be included with such amazing chefs from around the country, to serve the State Department and the James Beard Foundation in their diplomatic culinary partnership,” said Michel.
“My entire career has been dedicated to the idea that food can connect us to each other, to our communities, to our landscape, our past and our present. To think about sharing our American and Kentucky food culture and traditions as a way to bring the world together is inspiring.”
In his welcoming remarks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the chefs of the American Culinary Corps that “when we break bread with people, we learn something about each other in ways that transcend divisions of geography or language. In my own time as a diplomat, I have found that sitting down for a meal with my counterparts has often led to conversations, candor, exchanges that simply don’t happen when you’re in a conference room, a board room, in an official formal environment. Put another way, sometimes diplomacy gets more done effectively at the dining room table than at the conference table.”
Blinken made it clear that as chefs, our ability to bring people together and speak the universal language of deliciousness could help connect America to the world.
“I’m here for that, and if I am called to serve in the kitchen anywhere, I’m there and I’m bringing my trusty cast iron skillet and my bandana," Michel added.
