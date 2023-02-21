Chef Ouita Michel is ready to hit the road, and the skies, and the seas! And she’s going to take Kentucky along for the ride.

Michel, who owns Holly Hill in Midway with her husband, Chris, has joined the ranks of other culinary professionals as a member of the American Culinary Corps, a diplomatic culinary partnership formed by an alliance between the U.S. State Department and the James Beard Foundation. She’ll be working with folks like Padma Lakshmi, Samin Nosrat; Meherwan Irani, founder of Spicewalla, and fellow Kentuckian Edward Lee.

Ouita Michel

Chef Ouita Michel

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription