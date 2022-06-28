Several organizations and businesses from around Frankfort are teaming up for the Franklin County Military and First Responder Family Appreciation Day at Lakeview Park on July 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event will be hosted by the Kentucky National Guard Soldier and Family Readiness Center, the City of Frankfort, Franklin County and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4075. Dozens of vendors will also be on hand.

military first responders appreciation day.jpeg

Kimberly Adkins, a soldier and family readiness specialist at the Boone National Guard Center said in a presentation to the Franklin County Fiscal Court that the reason for the event was to recognize and celebrate those that give so much to the community as well as their families.

"[Frankfort] being both the capital and the seat of the largest National Guard center in Kentucky, I think that it is appropriate to celebrate those families here," Adkins said.

In addition to celebrating those who serve and their families, the event is free and open to the public.  

To go along with the dozens of booths and activities, there will be military and first responder vehicles on display so kids can explore and see what service members do. 

Adkins also noted that the event will be an opportunity for local veteran service groups such as the VFW to reach out to veterans who need help getting benefits and services. 

"This will give them some face-to face-time with their citizens, because for the last two years there has been a big disconnect with getting services to those veterans," she said.

The community as a whole has been eager to help put on the event. The fiscal court and the VFW have made monetary donations to help pay for hot dogs, chips and Hoggy's Ice Cream. The Franklin County Cattlemen's Association has volunteered to grill the hot dogs and Highbridge Springs has donated several cases of bottled water. 

"When I initially met with Judge-Executive [Huston] Wells, he was excited to bring the idea into fruition, Adkins said. "The community has been very enthusiastic in supporting and attending this event. There have been several individuals ask why we haven't done this before."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription