The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom, with board members participating from remote locations. The meeting may be accessed at https://bit.ly/3098oWR, Password 425386.

The meeting is open to the public. An agenda and additional options for public access are available at www.heritage.ky.gov.

The commission is an independent agency administratively attached to the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office and consists of the Kentucky Adjutant General, the Executive Director of the Commission on Military Affairs, Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Executive Director of the Kentucky Historical Society, and the State Historic Preservation Officer.

