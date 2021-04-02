The Millville Community Market will have its grand opening for the 2021 season from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, at the Millville Community Center, 6715 McCracken Pike.

The event will include live music, food, vendors, Wild Side Winery, Two Ladies & a Kettle and more.

