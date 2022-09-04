With music, food, beverages, entertainment and children’s activities, the annual Millville Daze Festival is slated for Saturday at the Millville Community Center.

The event, which features Millville and Woodford County’s finest, will take place from noon to 8 p.m. and include music from the Danny Hess Duo, Joe Watts Trio, Small Time Napoleon and Bywater.

Hillbilly Daze

A chicken hood ornament adorns Jim McKinney's car at Millville Daze in this 2019 State Journal file photo.

