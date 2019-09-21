Paul Sawyier Public Library patrons overindulged in knowledge during the How-To Festival Saturday at the library.
In three hours, about 200 people learned 30 random things taught by local presenters. The presentations were for people of all ages. Participants learned how to make marshmallows, work from home as a teacher, assemble an emergency kit, make a Mason jar lid book wreath, foster cats, create a mandala and more.
When choosing the presentations, PSPL Community Service Librarian Diane Dehoney said she tries to consider skills that are popular or trending.
“We think about what activities people are interested in,” she said. “Then, we go out in the community and contact business owners and residents to see if they have a special skill they can present. It’s a good way to partner with folks in the community.”
Dehoney said this was the fourth year the library has put on the event. They didn’t have it for a couple of years because the library was under construction. She said they plan to have the event next year as well.
“We’ll definitely do it again next year,” she said. “Especially now that we have the extra space like the River Room. It gives us more space to put it on.”
The next big event for the library will be Star Wars Reads Week, which will take place Oct. 6-12. Several events are planned, including a Star Wars Roadshow where the Kentucky Star Wars Collectors Club will offer free identification of people’s Star Wars items. The library’s Tweens and Teens group will also present the play “Are You Scared, Darth Vadar” and there will be a visit by the 501st Legion on Star Wars Saturday, Oct. 12.
For more information on upcoming events, visit www.pspl.org.