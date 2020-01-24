The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has located a teenager who was reported missing earlier this month.
Sheriff Chris Quire told The State Journal Haylee Marie Martin, 17, was found by Georgetown Police early Friday morning after the department responded to a tip about her whereabouts.
The Western Hills High School student reportedly went missing between Jan. 12 and 13. In its investigation, FCSO obtained search warrants for Martin's home. Kentucky State Police assisted deputies.
