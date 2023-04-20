042223_DARAwards_submitted.jpeg

From left, Carolyn Bond, chapter regent; Kiana Raine Mitchell of Western Hills High School; Arantza Valladares-Valles of Franklin County High School; and Lane Butler Jacobs, DAR Good Citizens Program Chapter chair, take a photo after Mitchell and Valladares-Valles were both awarded the DAR Good Citizen award. (Photo submitted)

The Susannah Hart Shelby Chapter (NSDAR) recognized Arantza Valladares-Valles, of Franklin County High School, and Kiana Raine Mitchell, of Western Hills High School, as 2022-2023 DAR Good Citizen award recipients on April 15 during the DAR Youth Awards ceremony.

Judges selected FCHS’ Arantza Valladares-Valles’ entry as the overall chapter winner, sponsored by the Susannah Hart Shelby Chapter, to advance in the DAR Good Citizens Program and Scholarship Contest.

