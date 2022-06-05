Frankfort Moms Demand Action, a local gun violence prevention group, met at Completely Kentucky on Broadway Friday evening to make soul boxes to represent those who have lost their lives due to gun violence as well as advocate for the end of gun violence.

“It’s the every day gun violence, it’s the suicides, it’s the domestic violence. It just adds up and adds up, and it’s time we do something,” leader of the group, Cathy Hobart, said.

More than 20 people showed up to the event where they learned to make origami-like boxes and got to decorate the finished boxes with words, pictures and scrap pieces of paper.

Soul boxes

Members of Moms Demand Action as well as other participants made soul boxes Friday evening at Completely Kentucky. (Madison Plank | State Journal)

The idea originated from Leslie Lee, artist and founder of The Soul Box Project after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, where 58 people were killed and more than 800 injured. In order to fully grasp the amount of lives lost due to gun violence, Lee decided to start making soul boxes to see the true impact that gun violence has on others’ lives.

In 2021, Lee exhibited over 200,000 soul boxes in a quilt-like form at Washington, D.C.’s mall with the help of many others delivering the boxes to her home studio.

Many of the attendants wore orange as well, representing “Wear Orange Weekend” to honor the lives

that have been lost to gun violence and to spread awareness.

Kathy Murphy, part of Frankfort’s Moms Demand Action, talked about the impact these Soul Boxes

have.

“When you’re actually speaking about numbers, so many times you’re quoting numbers and that doesn’t mean a lot to everybody. But when you see these Soul Boxes arranged in a quilt, each one

standing for someone that’s been broken by gun violence, it makes an impact,” Murphy said.

Hobart added what the Soul Box event meant to her.

“It just demonstrates the extent to which the people in this community are concerned about this issue and want to raise awareness. Something like this gives people something tangible as a way to express their feelings and to just be with other people,” Hobart said.

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots organization that fights for public safety measures to end gun

violence in America. The organization has chapters in each state.

For more information on Moms Demand Action, or to join, text “JOIN” to 644-33.

