Monday’s Frankfort City Commission regular meeting will be held at the Frankfort/Franklin County Emergency Operations Center instead of City Hall, according to a special notice from the city.
The public will also not be allowed to attend due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, city officials said. Such meetings have been deemed legal by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.
Public comments on agenda items will only be accepted by email to bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov. Those wishing to submit a comment must email those by 4 p.m. Monday.
Those wishing to watch the city commission meeting may do so via Frankfort Plant Board Channel 10 or on Facebook at facebook.com/CityofFrankfortKY. The meeting starts at 5 p.m.
To practice social distancing, one or more city commissioners will participate in the meeting via Skype or a similar video teleconferencing system.
Monday’s meeting will include a closed session regarding litigation against the city and the planning commission by the Frankfort Plant Board regarding the Tanglewood reservoir project.
On March 12, the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission found that the Frankfort Plant Board’s resubmitted reservoir plan follows the comprehensive plan.
According to Monday’s city commission agenda, action may be taken following the closed session.
Under action items, the city commission will have a first read of a code of ordinances amending Chapter 47 Section 1 to say that West Main Street between Ann Street and Wilkinson Boulevard will no longer be a one-way street.
The city commission approved a $65,185 contract at its Feb. 24 regular meeting to convert West Main Street to a two-way street.
The city commission will also consider adopting a municipal order to provide leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
