Monday’s Frankfort City Commission meeting has been canceled.

According to a notice from Mayor Bill May, the work session for this month is not needed due to the “productive work of our city staff.”

The commission will have its monthly voting meeting on May 18.

“If urgent matters arise between now and the May voting meeting, I will take appropriate action to call a special meeting,” May wrote.

The agenda for the May 18 meeting will be published at a later date.

