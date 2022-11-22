Less than a week after interviewing for the position, acting assistant fire chief Jason Monroe was unanimously appointed the new Frankfort Fire Department chief by the city commission after a brief executive session following Monday’s regular meeting of the board.
Monroe, who has more than 20 years of service with the department, will assume the role upon the retirement of current FFD Chief Wayne Briscoe.
In the abbreviated pre-holiday meeting, the board also approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in cooperation with the Franklin County Fiscal Court, Kentucky State University and YMCA of Central Kentucky to proceed with plans to renovate the existing swimming pool at the Exum Center on KSU’s campus.
This agreement would see the Exum Center facility become the new home of the YMCA pool, replacing the old YMCA facility at the corner of Wilkinson Boulevard and Broadway.
The MOU passed with a majority vote, the sole “nay” coming from Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen, who said that “agreeing to this new plan means that we’ve given up on a Y in downtown. This is an important economic driver for downtown.
“By shifting to not doing that [reopening a YMCA branch downtown], and the Y now being part of the Lexington group, Lexington is saying Frankfort can’t pull it together to have a Y downtown with a swimming pool, and you are agreeing with this by agreeing to this motion.”
Commission Leesa Unger offered a rebuttal saying, “I think it’s a very positive thing, and I want to thank everybody who came together for the meetings from the city, county, state government as well as K-State. This shows we can work together as a team.
“We want to make sure that the Exum Center is great not only for Kentucky State, but hopefully for the city. Pulling in the YMCA to help is amazing, so I want to say that I am fully behind it, and I hope we can see this turn around fast. I would love to be able to walk up the Thorobred Trail and go to the gym and work out in the future.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson echoed Unger’s excitement over the project as well but recognized Rosen’s objections.
“I still have hope for some facility downtown to support. Soon there will be 100, 200 new residents down there," he stated. "But with the costs of construction now, it was so much greater than the possibility of helping a university that needs help in fixing up an existing property. They have a building already there that is three times the size of what we were going to build downtown.”
Wilkerson continued, “This is also an opportunity to further tie in the university with the city, county and the state, who also thinks this is a great idea. This is an opportunity to get something in use sooner, including a pool, for our community and still have the possibility of some kind of facility downtown.”
Rosen also raised the issue of maintenance responsibility for the facility, and it was believed that YMCA of Central Kentucky would handle much of the maintenance.
• The board also approved the surplus of a manufactured home at Cove Spring Park, which was formerly a parks’ staff residence. The home has fallen into disrepair in recent years, and after being removed will free up more space for park amenities.
• Frankfort Parks and Recreation also submitted a request for the board to approve an increase in the cost of water aerobics classes and lap swimming at the Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center from $1 per session to $2. That increase was unanimously approved by the board. All other municipal park fees will remain the same.
• Approvals were also granted for the adoption of the rezoning of Eastwood Shopping Center from PC (Planned Commercial District) to CH (Highway Commercial District). This will ease the integration of a garage door assembly facility in the old Sears store at the back of the shopping center.
• Vacant and abandoned property in Frankfort will now be handled by the newly created Frankfort Neglected Property Development Initiative, a program that will centralize the redevelopment of vacant, underutilized or abandoned properties to, according to the ordinance language, be “put back to productive use by community-minded developers, organizations or adjacent residents.”
• First readings at the meeting included proposed changes to the language in the transient room tax ordinance allowing for the collection of tax on AirBnBs, VRBOs and other short-term rentals (those occupied a maximum of 30 continuous days), amendments to the sewer connection fee scale, and changes to the city insurance premium tax rate.
The commission voted unanimously to approve all of these for second reading at later meetings.
