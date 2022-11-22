Less than a week after interviewing for the position, acting assistant fire chief Jason Monroe was unanimously appointed the new Frankfort Fire Department chief by the city commission after a brief executive session following Monday’s regular meeting of the board. 

Monroe, who has more than 20 years of service with the department, will assume the role upon the retirement of current FFD Chief Wayne Briscoe. 

Monroe w/ Briscoe & Board

From left are Commissioners Anna Marie Rosen, Leesa Unger, Kelly May, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, newly-appointed FFD Chief Jason Monroe and current Chief Wayne Briscoe. Monroe will take over as fire chief after Briscoe retires later this year. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

