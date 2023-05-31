In a special-called meeting of the Frankfort Board of Commissioners on Wednesday afternoon, Frankfort Fire Chief Jason Monroe and Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler have been named co-interim city managers by a 4-1 vote.

Both Monroe and Peavler will assume their new duties effective June 24. 

Jason Monroe

Frankfort Fire Chief Jason Monroe (File photo)
Penny Peavler

Penny Peavler

