The Franklin County Health Department will be hosting another COVID-19 testing event Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.

Testing will be done from 9 a.m.-noon, and registration will open Friday at fchd.org.

Those interested should go to the website and click on the big blue testing button to register for the event.

The FCHD tested 93 individuals Tuesday at a drive-thru event.

The department reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases, two from late Monday and six from Tuesday, to bring the county’s total number of cases to 285.

The state saw an increase of 700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the total at his press conference. That brings the state total to 32,197 cases with 650,093 tests having been administered.

The state’s positivity rate increased from 5.18% Monday to 5.24% Tuesday.

Beshear also announced seven new deaths, including three people under the age of 54.

A total of 751 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

