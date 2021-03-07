030921_KYRiverFlood_hb_web-4.jpg

A trampoline sits in floodwater from the Kentucky River in the back yard of a home on Paul Sawyier Drive in South Frankfort Friday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

With the Kentucky River water level receding, state, county and city road crews worked to clean, inspect and reopen roads closed due to flooding.

Road that have been reopened include:

• Taylor Avenue, between Benson Valley and Devils Hollow

• Travis Circle

• Benson Avenue

• Buffalo Alley, off St. Clair Street

• Leestown Lane, near Walter Todd

• Indian Gap, near US 127 North

Big Eddy Road is open to local traffic only.

Access to the Frankfort Sewer Department and Franklin County Humane Society on Kentucky Avenue is limited to employees and contractors only.

Extensive cleanup is required on Old Lawrenceburg Road, which can be used by emergency vehicles only.

These roads remain closed:

:• North Stoney Creek

• Riverboat Landing, off Wapping Street

• Lewis Ferry Road, near Buffalo Trace

• Stoney Creek

• Benson Valley Road, near Snow Hill

• 3000 block of Shadrick Ferry

• 2500 block of Glenns Creek

• Polsgrove

• Glenns Creek Road at Harrod Carter

• south end of Swallowfield Road

Roadway issues may be reported to the Frankfort Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582.

