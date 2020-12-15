COVID-19 risk chart

More than 1,800 Franklin Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

The addition of 31 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday brought the county’s total case count ever to 1,819.

121520_Franklin Co. COVID-19 cases@2x.jpeg

Currently, 201 cases are active in the community, according to Brittany Parker, deputy director at the Franklin County Health Department.

FCHD tested 177 residents at Tuesday’s free drive-thru event — the last of the year.

Since Dec. 1, the health department has reported 344 cases.

The county continues to be in the red zone, the most severe, on the state's incidence rate map and is averaging 47.3 new daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription