011921 Cram the Cruiser

Morning Pointe of Frankfort is helping the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Cram the Cruiser food drive next week.

The senior living center is collecting food donations at its Frankfort location, 68 C. Michael Davenport Blvd., from Monday through Friday, Jan. 29, when donations will be delivered to the Capital City Activity Center at 10 a.m.

