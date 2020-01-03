Morning Pointe of Frankfort received recognition from its corporate leadership last month.
The senior living service was awarded the 2019 Community of the Year Award at the Independent Healthcare Properties and Morning Pointe Senior Living’s annual Christmas awards banquet. The award was given for the overall achievements in financial stewardship, resident satisfaction, associate satisfaction, deficiency-free status in state inspections, and
support for the Morning Pointe Foundation nonprofit organization from the personal care community.
Staci Dennis, the executive director of Morning Pointe of Frankfort, accepted the award, which was a plaque of recognition.
“Winning this award is a great honor,” Dennis said in a press release. “The Morning Pointe of Frankfort campus worked so hard this past year to show our residents, families, and community just how much we love them and love what we do each and every day. This award shows that we are always better together at the Morning Pointe of Frankfort campus.”
The local campus was one of six to be recognized by Independent Healthcare Properties and Morning Pointe Senior Living.