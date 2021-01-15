Morning Pointe Senior Living employees are rolling their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine in support of the residents and associates they serve.
According to Staci Dennis, executive director at Morning Pointe of Frankfort, the senior living center has completed their first doses of the vaccine with a nearly 100% participation rate.
The senior living facility has made this push a top priority rolling out detailed information, bringing in medical professionals to answer any questions and ensuring all associates are making their decision based on facts.
For Dennis, saying yes to the COVID-19 vaccine was easy.
“This is my Morning Pointe family. We would make sacrifices for our own family, and for me this was no different. We all make sacrifices,” she explained.
Residents like Louis Wilson and his wife took the vaccine in order to keep themselves and others safe.
"We want to get out of quarantine so we can get back to halfway normal. We want staff to get this because we want to keep our good staff members. We want them safe to keep us safe," he said.
The Wilsons also encouraged Morning Pointe housekeeper Denice Loften to be vaccinated.
"My residents are very dear to my heart, but I did not want to take the vaccine until Mr. Wilson came to me and said, 'we can't afford to lose you, and everyone around here needs to get this because we need to open back up!' My heart just told me I need to do this for them,” she added.
