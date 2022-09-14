More than 1,000 cyclists from across the country will participate in the fifth annual Bourbon Burn from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

The three-day bicycle tour takes cyclists past bourbon distilleries, thoroughbred horse farms and Kentucky’s rolling bluegrass hills in and around Lexington — including Frankfort.

