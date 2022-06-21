The left lane of Interstate 64 West in Franklin County will be closed from 7 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Wednesday at the bridge over Cardwell Lane.

Left lane closed

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure is to create a temporary construction entrance as part of a project to replace four sets of bridges on I-64 from mile marker 47 to mile marker 52 in Franklin County. Motorists should heed signage and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

