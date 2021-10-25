Movie night at Lakeview

"Cars" was the film of choice at Movie Night at Lakeview Park on Saturday. (Photo submitted)

Movie Night at Lakeview Park on Saturday was a success.

Movie night elected officials

From left, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire, Jailer Jake Banta and magistrates Michael Mueller, Sherry Sebastian, J.W. Blackburn and Marti Booth pose for a photo at Movie Night at Lakeview Park on Saturday. (Photo submitted)

In addition to the showing of "Cars," families also participated in trunk-or-treating, cake walks and a "Thriller" dance reenactment.

Magistrate Sherry Sebastian told The State Journal that a light drizzle turned "Cars" into a drive-in movie.

"(We're) already looking forward to Movie Night at Lakeview Park 2022," she added.

