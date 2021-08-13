Daily lane closures are possible on Mt. Zion Road (KY 2815) in Franklin County.

Road work

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are resurfacing 3.6 miles of the road from KY 1005 north to KY 12.

Drivers should heed signage while moving through the work zone.

 

