Franklin County Fiscal Court will have a new judge-executive in January as Michael Mueller, a Democrat, defeated Ken Carroll, a Republican, in Tuesday's general election.

Mueller came away with 11,093 votes (56%) of the 19,895 votes cast to Carroll's 8,801 (44%). 

110822 Muellers

Franklin County Judge-Executive-elect Michael Mueller hugs his wife, Andrea Wilson Mueller at Mi Fiesta on St. Clair Street. Mueller, a Democrat, beat out Republican challenger Ken Carroll in Tuesday's general election. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

