Franklin County Judge-Executive-elect Michael Mueller announced Friday that Jack Kennedy will serve as his deputy judge-executive.

“Jack brings over 20 years of state and local government experience, having served over six years as chief deputy in the Franklin County Clerk’s Office,” Mueller stated.

120222 Mueller and Kennedy

Franklin County Judge-Executive-elect Michael Mueller shakes hands with Jack Kennedy, who he named as his deputy judge-executive on Friday. (Photo submitted)

