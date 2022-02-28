Third District Magistrate Michael Mueller will be challenging incumbent Huston Wells and 1st District Constable Steve Shelton in the Democratic primary for county judge-executive.
Mueller, who along with his wife, Andrea Wilson Mueller, owns and operates Inside Out Design, is focusing on four goals for the Franklin County community — economic development; quality of life; planning and zoning; and accountability.
“I will use my business and management experience to restore fiscal responsibility,” he told The State Journal. “We need to plan for tomorrow and develop a strategic plan with defined benchmarks to restore progress and prosperity.”
The family has run Inside Out Design, which includes 14 full-time employees, for the past 15 years.
He touts his experience meeting with business leaders and said he knows the ins and outs of what it takes to run a successful business.
“There have been a total of only 203 jobs created in the last decade,” Mueller stated. “Sixty-five percent of people who work in Franklin County live elsewhere.
“Our growth is far behind neighboring counties and our infrastructure needs improving,” he explained.
Mueller also sees potential to add quality of life and economic development in the only county-owned park, but is quick to add that there are many recreational gaps in the current Lakeview Park master plan.
“Filling these needs takes vision, patience and work with stakeholders and community members, he said.
“As a community, we’ve had more plans sitting on shelves than being implemented — it is my goal to actualize a successful plan, meeting the needs of our citizens and all the while realizing economic development and growth.”
He also believes that the implementation of smart growth and strong town tactics, combined with responsive, clear and consistent processes will help improve planning and zoning.
Mueller said elected leaders are responsible for the success of Franklin County and his four goals are interconnected.
“The most successful communities have a vision for the future and a strategic plan to get there; use their existing resources; choose development that is good for the community overall; respect their sense of place; and have strong leaders and committed citizens,” he added. “We are all in this together.”
Mueller said he is running for judge-executive because he wants to help the community become what it deserves to be and has no desire to become a lifelong politician.
“It’s time to stop wanting credit for accomplishments and do it for the right reason — so that we all win,” he explained, adding there is no “i” in “team.”
“We have the Kentucky River, the Elkhorn Creek, over 1,000 acres of parks and with vision and leadership, we can be a successful community.”
Mueller and his wife, Andrea, have been married for 20 years and have two children, Jewell, 17, and Vance, 16. The family is adventurous and enjoys hiking, snorkeling, kayaking, boating, skiing and being outdoors. Together they have visited all of the 50 states.
For more information on Mueller’s campaign, visit www.muellerforjudge.com
