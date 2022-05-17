Franklin County will have a new judge-executive to start 2023.

Third District Magistrate Michael Mueller held off incumbent Huston Wells and challenger 1st District Constable Steve Shelton to win the Democratic primary Tuesday.

“It’s exciting and a team effort,” Mueller said of his victory after the final returns were tallied. “We had a wonderful team of people who truly care about this community. I’m not taking this for granted.”

Mueller won with 50% (4,329) of the vote over runner-up Wells with 40% (3,473). Shelton finished with 10% (851).

He will face Republican opponent Ken Carroll, who ran unopposed in the primary, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Mueller wins Democratic primary

Third District Magistrate Michael Mueller, left, celebrates his Democratic primary win for Franklin County judge-executive with his wife, Andrea, daughter, Jewell, and son, Vance, at Mi Fiesta Tuesday evening. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Mueller campaigned on bringing fresh ideas and helping the community grow in a smart way to the county judge-executive’s office.

A co-owner of Inside Out Design, along with his wife, Andrea Wilson Mueller, he is focusing on four goals for the Franklin County community — economic development; quality of life; planning and zoning; and accountability. His family was the first to receive his thanks on Tuesday night.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” Mueller stated.

He plans to use his business and management experience to restore fiscal responsibility.

He entered the race because after serving the county for the past three years, he felt he had more to give.

“As a current magistrate I fell in love with serving this community. I truly love Frankfort and Franklin County and am looking forward to the future,” Mueller added.

Mueller believes the entire community could do a better job of defining its “vision” for what it wants to become and the rate of growth should be not too fast, but not too slow. Franklin County does not want to become a “mega-anything,” he told The State Journal earlier this year.

“I think we need to be diverse, and I think there’s a lot of buildings, especially since the state government’s role has changed, that need to be looked at as opportunities for infill,” he said.

In addition to his team, Mueller commended both his opponents.

“It’s been a tough race,” he added. “Judge Wells has served this area for 34 years and he’s shown he cares about the community.

First elected to the county’s top spot in 2014, Wells previously served as 5th District magistrate, Frankfort mayor and as a city commissioner.

He congratulated Mueller on his win and said he ran an excellent race.

“I’ve been on both ends and would prefer to be on the other end,” he stated, saying he’s been blessed to serve in all the elected offices that he has held.

Wells noted that he has given everything he has to the community and thanked all Franklin County residents for allowing him to serve.

“Even though I didn’t come out on the winning end, there really are no losers,” he noted. “If you signed up to run in a race, you are a winner.”

When asked what he plans to do come January, the judge-executive told the assembled crowd at the county clerk’s office that he and his wife, Paula, hope to check off a bucket list item and travel to Australia. Those in attendance gave Wells a round of applause.

Shelton, who finished third, also thanked his supporters and most notably his wife.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the outcome,” he explained, adding he had hoped the race would have been a little closer.

During his first campaign for the county’s top spot, he said he learned a lot, met at least 10,000 residents and likely walked 100 miles.

“There are a ton of great people in Franklin County,” he stated. “I have no regrets about running.”

