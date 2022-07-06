On Tuesday morning at the Kentucky Coffeetree Café on West Broadway, Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman kicked off his first Coffee With A Cop event as head of the department.

Bowman along with several members of his staff, including Assistant Chiefs Lynn Aubrey and Derrick Napier, were on hand to make themselves available to the public.

coffee with a cop.jpg

Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman chats with Ross Duncliffe and his daughter, Virginia, during the Coffee With A Cop event at the Kentucky Coffee Tree Cafe on Wednesday morning. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Bowman, who was hired as chief in January after almost two decades with the department, said he had been wanting to do these kinds of events from the very beginning of his tenure. 

"We are a little delayed on it, but this is our first event," he said. "I want people to come on out and meet the chief, meet the other officers. Ask questions and interact in a relaxed environment."

Throughout his career Bowman has enjoyed being out in the public and interacting with citizens. However, the role of police chief keeps him from getting out of the office as much as he would like. 

"I like being out and about, so honestly this probably is more of a benefit for me," he said with a grin. "It allows me to meet more of the community that I would not get to on a day in and day out basis. So I hope at the end of the day that this creates a stronger bond between law enforcement and Frankfort PD in general and the community."

Bowman said that he is looking forward to holding more events in the future at businesses around Frankfort, particularly ones that are locally owned. He also hopes to co-host them with other agencies from the city as well as Franklin County. 

"If we can help our locals and draw people to coffee shops and restaurants and places that they might not normally go to, then it's a win-win for everybody."

