A local optometrist was named to the Kentucky Board of Optometric Examiners recently.

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Karoline Munson of Frankfort, an optometrist at Dr. Black’s Eye Associates, to replace Freddie Mayes, whose term has expired. Munson's term expires on March 15, 2027.

