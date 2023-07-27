There is something afoot at the Capital City Museum next month. And it is truly … fowl.

Murder Most Fowl Protesters

"Protesters" gather outside of the Capital City Museum, outraged over the deaths of ducks on local waterways as part of the production of "Murder Most Fowl." Performances will be held the first four Wednesdays of August at 5:30 pm. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

On Wednesdays in August, the museum will be hosting "Murder Most Fowl," the first interactive mystery play in their new "Museum Misdeeds" series. The shows start at 5:30 p.m.

Ellie and the Ducks

Capital City Museum Director Eleanor Hasken-Wagner laments the demise of local waterfowl in the "Well Watered" exhibit as part of the museum's upcoming interactive murder mystery. (Anna Latek | State Journal) 

