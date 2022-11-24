Ky. Dance Academy, Humane Society partner for pet-themed campaign

Kentucky Dance Academy dancer Kathryn Gay poses with Mossey during the “Muttcracker” photo shoot in 2018. (State Journal file photo)

Kentucky Dance Academy is partnering with the Franklin County Humane Society for the first time since the pandemic for “Muttcracker.” From noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, volunteers will bring adoptable animals to the KDA dance studio for their photos to be taken with performers in this year’s “The Nutcracker.”

The photos taken will be made into holiday cards and posters, sold at local businesses and the performances, with all proceeds going to the humane society. Started in 2018, “Muttcracker” became a tradition at KDA and the humane society until COVID put the fundraiser on the back burner.

