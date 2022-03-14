National Vietnam War Day will be recognized from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 365 Vernon Cooper Lane.

092220_POWEvent03_hb.jpg

Participants of the Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5 National POW/MIA Remembrance Day wreath-laying event gather at the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial in this 2020 State Journal file photo.

Attendees will meet with Vietnam veterans, witness a presentation by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075 Color Guard and hear the national anthem and pledge of allegiance recited by local youth.

A luncheon including pizza and drinks is planned afterward at the VFW Post 4075, 104 E. Second St. Parking is available on the street and in adjacent lots.

For more information, contact Edna Taylor at 502-320-8255.

