"Josephine Sculpture Park — where art meets the earth," is not just a tagline used to describe the 30-acre park, featuring over 70 sculptures, located just outside of Frankfort. This ethos is the driving force behind a new project to reintroduce native plants to the park’s landscape, for the benefit of both visitors and wildlife.
The GROW WITH US Reforestation Initiative is a landscaping project that will plant native trees and shrubs throughout the park as an interactive, living sculpture. The native plants will be selected based on their host plant potential.
Host plants provide a variety of wildlife with essential food and shelter, such as birds, butterflies, moths and other pollinators. They also create shade, reduce erosion, filter air pollutants, sequester carbon and beautify the park.
Project partner Inside Out Landscape Design will be creating the landscape design, along with supplying the native plant materials and installation. The project will offer new educational opportunities for people of all ages to learn about native plants, including school groups.
Richard and Anna Marie Rosen learned about the project last spring and were inspired to get involved. They have pledged a $55,000 matching challenge to the GROW WITH US Reforestation Initiative. If JSP can raise $55,000 to match the Rosen’s pledge, then Inside Out Landscape Design will also match the amount by donating the landscape design, plant materials and installation.
Public donations are tax deductible and will be matched dollar for dollar with the pledges. In addition, people or groups donating $500 or more will be included on the permanent donor sign that will be located inside the historic tobacco barn, which is JSP’s new event and classroom space.
“GROW WITH US will make a big impact on our park, our natural landscape and wildlife and the health of our greater community," JSP Founding Director Melanie VanHouten said. "We’ve never had the opportunity to match donations 2:1. The generosity of the Rosens, and Mike and Andrea Mueller, of Inside Out Landscape Design, is truly inspirational and I hope everyone who has ever visited JSP is inspired to donate to this cause and help us meet this challenge.
"Even if you can only share a few dollars, it’s going to make a real difference. This collective effort will impact the park in two major ways: 1) It will reforest the park with native trees and shrubs; and 2) It will help JSP reach our $125,000 fundraising goal to pay off the 10 acres of land that we purchased in 2018.”
Christinia Bell, JSP development director, said GROW WITH US is different from the annual giving campaign in that it will impact the park and community for decades by directly benefiting the natural environment.
"Individuals, businesses or clubs can make donations directly through our website at josephinesculpturepark.org/grow-with-us/ or by check,” Bell said. “We want to make it as easy as possible for you to share your support.”
Contact Bell to learn more about GROW WITH US at JSP at 502-352-7082 ext. 3.
Learn more about JSP at josephinesculpturepark.org and follow the park on social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.