Midway University nursing faculty gathered on Dec. 16 to present official Midway University nursing pins to 29 candidates who successfully completed their coursework and earned their Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) or their Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree.

Sarah Neal, of Frankfort, was presented her nursing pin for earning her Associate Degree in Nursing.

