New COVID-19 cases in Kentucky increased by nearly 1,000 on Saturday.
The governor announced 973 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus to 66,036.
“Folks, right now we are on pace to have the single highest week in terms of positive cases that we’ve ever had,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We simply have to do better. Please wear a mask. Sadly, sometimes I’m seeing less of these out there than more. This will save lives.”
Of the newly reported cases, 132 were from children age 18 and younger, with 18 age 5 and younger. The youngest was just 2 months old.
Beshear reported five new deaths Saturday. The total of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 1,154.
The deaths reported Saturday include a 67-year-old man from Scott County; an 80-year-old woman from Union County; an 86-year-old woman from Christian County; and two Boyd Countians, including an 88-year-old man and a 101-year-old woman.
As of Saturday, at least 1,354,927 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.42%. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 11,750.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.