New COVID-19 cases in Kentucky increased by nearly 1,000 on Saturday.

The governor announced 973 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus to 66,036.

“Folks, right now we are on pace to have the single highest week in terms of positive cases that we’ve ever had,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We simply have to do better. Please wear a mask. Sadly, sometimes I’m seeing less of these out there than more. This will save lives.”

Of the newly reported cases, 132 were from children age 18 and younger, with 18 age 5 and younger. The youngest was just 2 months old.

Beshear reported five new deaths Saturday. The total of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 1,154.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 67-year-old man from Scott County; an 80-year-old woman from Union County; an 86-year-old woman from Christian County; and two Boyd Countians, including an 88-year-old man and a 101-year-old woman.

As of Saturday, at least 1,354,927 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.42%. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 11,750.

